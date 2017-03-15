



87

Hills, Minnesota

Catherine Fikse, 87, of Hills, Minnesota, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Tuff Memorial Home in Hills.

Funeral service was Thursday, March 9, at American Reformed Church, Luverne, Minnesota, with interment in United Reformed Cemetery, Hills.

Catherine Ella Proost was born Oct. 26, 1929, near Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of John and Johanna (Vander Sluis) Proost. She grew up on a farm near Rock Rapids and attended country school.

On June 24, 1949, she married Everett “Bud” Fikse. They made their home in Hills where they were part owners of Fikse Produce, along with other family members. She various jobs throughout her life including Tuff Memorial Home.

Her husband died July 3, 2009. In 2016, she moved to Tuff Home.

Survivors include seven children, Gary Fikse of Luverne, Faith (Butch) Kruse of Rock Rapids, Leroy Fikse of Norwalk, California, Judy DeBondt of Bakersfield, California, Rodney Fikse of Lakewood, California, Lois (Alan) Leuthold of Hills and Joan (Steve) Michael of Larchwood, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Joan (Walt) Bouwman of Artesia, California, Verlyn “Jay” (Elaine) Proost of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Cheryl (Jerry) Pennington of Bakersfield, California; sister-in-law, Jean Proost of Artesia, California; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Eugene and Donavan Fikse; grandson; brother, John “Bud” Proost,﻿ and sister, Evelyn Van Middendorp.