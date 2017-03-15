Making sense of proposed bond issue

jjensen@ncppub.com

Funding projects, repair, maintenance and equipment in a school district is a balancing act. Administrators and school board members at West Lyon have used a seven-year plan to help prioritize and make decisions when it comes to those issues. Now, school officials are proposing a $2.89 million bond issue that will go to voters April 4 for a project that includes expanding the industrial arts/vocational ag facilities; revamping science and family and consumer science classrooms; adding additional parking; and replacing windows, sections of the original water main and original lockers.

Superintendent Jim Hargens, business manager Bob Tracy and school board president Scott Lee recently addressed concerns and questions regarding the proposal, where other district funds have been spent, and why some projects were not addressed in the current bond issue. (This is the first in a two-part series.)

