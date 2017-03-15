



Big benefits

from box tops

Box tops. We’ve all seen them on cereal boxes, labels and other household items, but how many times do they end up in the recycling bin? West Lyon benefits big from those little box tops.

West Lyon has been utilizing the General Mills Box Top for Education Program since the 2003-2004 school year and has earned $30,000 for the school. Patrons of the district are encouraged to clip and save the “box top” from General Mills products and donate them to the school. Committee members then submit them and earn a 10-cent rebate for each one. The money generated is distributed for teachers and classroom needs.

