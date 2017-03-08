



71

Wisner, Nebraska

Dale Leon Topp, 71, of Wisner, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 4, at Christ Lutheran Church, Wisner, with internment in Pilger Cemetery.

Dale was born Dec. 7, 1945, at Norfolk, Nebraska, to Herman and Lydia (Eckert) Topp. He attended country school Wayne County and graduated from Pilger High School in 1963. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1967 with a bachelor of science degree in ag economics.

On Dec. 4, 1965, he married Judith Slonecker. They lived in Lincoln and returned to rural Pilger in 1967 where he and his father farmed. He was employed at Pilger Sand and Gravel from 1994-2006 while active in farming. His wife died in March 2006. He married LaRayne (Gemelke) Meyer May 27, 2007.

He entered the parish ministry program of the ELCA in 2000, becoming certified in May 2003. As a parish ministry associate, he led worship at numerous churches in northeast Nebraska. He served as interim PMA in rural Pender and Wisner, Nebraska. He attended classes at Wartburg Theological Seminary, Dubuque, Iowa, and was ordained in June 2009.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Trisha (Eric) Johnson of Dallas, Texas, and Tracy Topp (Matthew Marsolek) of Arlee, Montana; stepchildren, Trish (Bill) Lombard of Inwood, Iowa, Brenda (Harold) Breitkreutz of Wisner, and Clinton (Hillary) Meyer of Indianola, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bernitha Gemelke of Beemer, Nebraska, and brother, Larry (Karen) Topp of Rye, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his first wife; his parents﻿ and his sister, Shirle Frerichs.