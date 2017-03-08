Gerald Schillerstrom





75

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Gerald “Jerry” Schillerstom, 75, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Sanford Medical Center, Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 2, at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

Jerry was born Sept. 13, 1941, in Pembine, Wisconsin. He graduated from Pembine High School in 1959. He enlisted in the Navy in May 1962 and was honorably discharged in May 1968.

On June 3, 1966, he maried Pamela ﻿Schanck. He served in the U.S. Postal Service 41 years.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Roselyn) and James (Niki), Sioux Falls; three grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Judy) of Iron Mountain, Michigan; in-laws, Judy and Charles Berdahl of Sioux Falls, Karen and Bob Welnhofer of Tigard, Oregon, and Fred and Regina Schanck of Phoenix, Arizona, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and several siblings.