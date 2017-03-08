Robots, drums, lights and more

jjensen@ncppub.com

The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation announced 22 grants totaling $463,425.36 for its spring 2017 competitive grants program. Seven of the grants were previously committed multi-cycle grants previously funded from previous grant cycles totaling $204,450. Fifteen additional grant awards, totaling $258,975.36, were presented during a ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation is the non-profit license holder for the casino.

