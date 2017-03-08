Lake Pahoja gets new shelter house





A new shelter house is being built at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area and it is expected to be completed just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The shelter house is located just to the east of the beach and swimming area; it replaces a previous shelter house that had been on the site for approximately 30 years.

“The old shelter house was one of the original buildings out here, so it was about 30 years old and just kind of in disrepair, so we decided we needed something a little different, bigger and updated,” said Justin Smith, park ranger with Lyon County Conservation.

