



John Rupp of the Westbrook Lions Club received from Lions Clubs International President Bob Corlew, the Lions International President Leadership Medal at the District 5M3 Mid Winter Convention in Fairmont MN on Saturday, Feb 18. This is the 3rd highest award that is given out to recognize Lions for distinguished Achievements in fulfilling the mission of Lions Cubs in the past year. From left: District Governor Larry Muenchow of Tracy, John Rupp, International Director Joyce Middleton of Massachusetts. Submitted photo