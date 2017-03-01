



90

Rock Valley, Iowa

Richard Van Surksum, 90, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, Iowa.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 27, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Richard Van Surksum was born Jan. 5, 1927, near Rock Rapids, Iowa, son of John and Gertrude (Rempt) Van Surksum. He grew up near Inwood.

On Feb. 15, 1949, he married Mary Jean Brinkhuis. They made their home near Doon, Iowa, and later moved to Alvord, Iowa, where he worked as a mechanic and then later in Rock Valley as an International Harvester tractor mechanic 20 years. An opportunity to farm arose and he moved to rural Rock Valley in 1969. He farmed until 2001 when he retired.

Survivors include his wife; five children, James (Mary) Van Surksum and Audrey (Sydney) Eppinga, all﻿ of Rock Valley, Sandra (Mike) Collison of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Roger (Cynthia) Van Surksum of Murray, Nebraska, and Timothy (Laurel) Van Surksum of Brookings, South Dakota; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Van Surksum of Sioux Falls and John (Nettie) Van Surksum of Doon; brother-in-law, Jim (Darlene) Brinkhuis of Little Rock, Iowa; sister-in-law, Mrs. Abe Brinkhuis of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Joanne; great-grandson; siblings, Bernard (Corine) Van Surksum, Grace (Peter) Van Veldhuizen, Johanna (Case) Teunissen and Bill Van Surksum; and sister-in-law, Ann Van Surksum.