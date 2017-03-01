



Robert Grotewold, 85, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral service was Monday, Feb. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester, Iowa.

Robert Francis Grotewold was born Feb. 15, 1932, in Lyon County, Iowa, the son of Harry and Alma (Rorem) Grotewold. He grew up on a farm northwest of Larchwood and attended country school. He﻿ served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the Larchwood area and farmed.

On March 18, 1955, he married Evelyn Moser. The couple farmed near Lester several years. His wife died Dec. 12, 1973

On Jan. 18, 1975, he married Bonnie Snyders. They continued to farm near Lester, retiring in 1990. In 2001 they moved into Larchwood.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Edna (Calvin) Kellenberger of Lester, David (Tammy) Grotewold of Canton, South Dakota, Robert “Spud” (Mary) Grotewold of Larchwood and Darryl “Shorty” (Linda) Grotewold of Brandon, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Marilyn) Grotewold of Larchwood; sister, Betty Kramer of Rock Rapids, Iowa; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; infant son, Raymond Grotewold; twin grandchildren and brother-in-law, Marvin Kramer.