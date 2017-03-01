



Walter Ranschau, 90, of Inwood, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017at his home near Inwood.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with interment in the Larchwood Cemetery in Larchwood, Iowa.

Walter Claus Henry Ranschau was born June 15, 1926, in rural Rock Valley, Iowa, to Christian H. and E.C. Wanda (Wenck) Ranschau. He attended country school until eighth grade. He worked on the Oscar and Emma Miller farm three years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944–1946.

On Jan. 2, 1949, he married Mary Louise Wilder. They farmed near Inwood.

Survivors include his children, David (Becky) Ranschau of Ellsworth, Minnesota, Karen (Willard) Hulstein of Rock Valley, Eileen (Stan) Forcier of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ruth (Kevin) Hoogeveen of Orange City, Iowa, Alice (Doug) Zonnefeld of Sanborn, Iowa, Lois (Jerry) Vreeman of Sheldon, Iowa, Lori (Kevin) Kerns of Rolfe, Iowa, and Mark (Amy) Ranschau of Merrill, Iowa; multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Ella Campeau.

He was preceded in death by his wife; two sons, Norman and Paul Ranschau; four grandchildren; son-in-law, David Bartscher; two brothers, Cuno and Herbert Ranschau,﻿ and sister, Leny Nerland.