Kathryn Kroger

Inwood, Iowa

Kathryn Minnie Kroger, 80, of Inwood, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Funeral service was Thursday, Feb. 23, at English Lutheran Church, Larchwood, Iowa, with interment in Larchwood Cemetery.

Kathryn Minnie Kroger was born Jan. 14, 1937, at Inwood, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Florence (Erdman) Kroger. She attended country school north of Inwood. While attending Hope Haven in Rock Valley, Iowa, she lived in Rock Valley. In 2005 she moved to Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Survivors include her sisters, Norma (Gerald) Van Grootheest of Doon, Iowa, and Mary (Silas) Wannamaker of Olivet, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul Kroger and Arthur Kroger; a sister, Fern Cannegieter; brother-in-law, John Cannegieter, and﻿ two sisters-in-law, Carole Kroger and Anna Kroger.