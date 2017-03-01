Jazz band looking to add another state championship

carley@ncppub.com

Members of the West Lyon Jazz Band will need to pack their bags once again to head to Ames for the Iowa Jazz Championships April 4. The Wildcats competed in the district jazz competition Monday, Feb. 20, in LeMars and placed first, earning their second straight state championship berth.

The jazz band has found success all season, bringing back top honors from each competition and festival in which they’ve participated. “So far our competitions have been going extremely well,” said Hailey Rozeboom, a senior jazz band member. “Every time we perform, our best gets a little bit better and that shows in the results of each competition, as we have won each one,” she said.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.