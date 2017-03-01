West Lyon plays host for district speech

carley@ncppub.com

Since December, 30 West Lyon high school students have been practicing their speaking and drama talents in preparation of the district individual speech competition Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants showcased those talents in 39 performances across all 14 individual speech categories ranging from acting/musical theater to radio news.

Participants auditioned in December for the categories they wished to perform in. After auditions, categories are assigned to the students and once a week they met with coaches to select pieces and rehearse. “In rehearsals, we focus not only on developing the content of the speech but also on effective delivery of the material,” said Miranda Metzger, West Lyon individual speech coach. Some performers also write their own pieces and others select pieces already published.

