Century-old courthouse murals being restored

Lyon County is in the process of a courthouse improvement project, and one of the main aspects of that project involves restoring murals on the third floor.

“As far as we know, the murals are original to the courthouse and have never had a complete restoration,” said Lyon County Auditor Jen Smit. She said the murals were in need of repair for a couple reasons. “About 18 months ago it was noticed that one mural was peeling away from the wall. It was determined at that time to start looking into restoring and conserving the murals. In the meantime, it was also noticed there was mildew forming on the arches above the murals.”

