



Going out near the top

Isaac Heyer did not think it would be remotely possible to be where he is at now — among the top scorers in West Lyon boys’ basketball history. But Heyer accomplished the task Tuesdway, Feb. 21, in a Class 2A District 2 tournament game with top-ranked Western Christian and became only the fifth player in Wildcat history to score over 1,000 points.

Heyer, now leaving the program due to graduation, has been in the West Lyon boys’ basketball program all four years of his career. However, Heyer did not start playing consistently until his sophomore season.

