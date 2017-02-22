Marsha Ingebretson





Marsha L. Ingebretson, 67, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away at her home Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Anderson Funeral Home, Canton, South Dakota. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service.

Marsha Lynn Mullinix was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Canton to Howard B. and Madonna Maree (Hoffey) Mullinix. She attended Eastside School before moving to California where she graduated from Artesia High in Artesia, California. After graduation, she returned to the Midwest. On April 9, 1968, she married John Reiter.

On Sept. 15, 1975, she married Frank Anderson. On Oct. 7, 1995, she married Thomas O. “Bud” Ingebretson.

She ran a daycare in her home when her children were young. She then worked in the Twin Cities at a fast food restaurant and a Kinko’s. After retiring in May 2008, Thomas and Marsha made their home in Inwood.

Survivors include her husband; sons, John Reiter, Justin Anderson and Aaron Anderson; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; stepsons, Eric Ingebretson Larson, Darrell Ingebretson and Neil Ingebretson; eight stepgrandchildren; brothers, Michael, Ronald and Robin Mullinix; stepbrother, Douglas Harms; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and sisters, Marilee Mullinix and Gayle Mullinix.