Bonnie Kooima





64

Inwood, Iowa

Bonnie Jo Kooima, 64, of Inwood, Iowa, died unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at her home.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 20, at Inwood First Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Bonnie Jo Vande Weerd was born Feb. 29, 1952, in Rock Valley, Iowa, daughter of Arthur and Alice (Lengkeek) Vande Weerd.

On Oct. 24, 1969, she married Rodney Kooima. The couple made their home in Inwood. She received an associates of nursing degree from Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and worked as a registered nurse ﻿in adult and neonatal intensive care at Sanford 25 years.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Wheeler of Inwood; siblings, Ron (Helen) Vande Weerd of Jacksonville, Florida, and Alan (Emilie) Vande Weerd of Sac City, Iowa; stepsiblings, John (Noreen) Vande Weerd of Orange City, Iowa, Carol (Dennis) Doherty of Inwood, Iowa, Gloria (Brad) Koele of Moville, Iowa, Gary (Elaine) Vande Weerd of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Tom (Jody) Vande Weerd of Rock Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, John “Jack” Vande Weerd; sister, Dorothy Sage, and stepsister, Sharon Vande Weerd.