James Jandl

James M. Jandl, 86, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 18, at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, Sioux Falls.

James Matthew Jandl was born June 20, 1930, in Sioux Falls to Matthew and Anna (Kielmann) Jandl. He attended Cathedral High School, graduating in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army Dec. 2, 1953-Sept. 1, 1955. He served eight years in the reserves. He farmed his entire life until this past year. He and his wife, Audrey (Rang), milked dairy cows 15 years.

Survivors include his wife; his children, Tom Jandl of Hartford, South Dakota, Chris (John) Glenn of Worthing, South Dakota, Rick Jandl (Sherylle) of Harrisburg, Lori (Scott) Farstead of Inwood, Iowa, Steve Jandl of Rock Rapids, Iowa, and Troy Jandl of Sioux Falls; his stepson, Tim Ihnen of Tea, South Dakota; his sister, Francis “Fran” Brende of Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Gloria Jandl; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents﻿ and brother, Don Jandl.