Sherry Koch, 59, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 18, at United Church of Christ, Larchwood, with interment in the Larchwood Cemetery.

Sherry Miller was born Sept. 4, 1957, at Port Byron, Illinois, the daughter of Fredrick and Barb (Irwin) Miller. She grew up in the Port Byron area where she attended school. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1975 and attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, serving from April 19, 1979-April 18, 1983.

She was married to David Barnes and they had two children. She worked for CNA Surety in Sioux Falls 23 years.

On April 1, 2006, she married Paul Koch. ﻿They made their home on a farm near Larchwood.

Survivors inlude her husband; son, David Barnes of Sioux Falls; daughter, Andrea (Nick Harris) Barnes of Sioux Falls; mother, Barb Dittmar of East Moline, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Sandy (Lon) Rogers of Port Byron, Jo (Fred) Friend of Colona, Illinois, Marcy Aeilts of Erie, Illinois, Don Miller of Grants Pass, Oregon, Doug (Cheryl) Miller of Ohatchee, Alabama, and DJ Miller of Arlington, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Cindy.