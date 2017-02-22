



93

Alvord, Iowa

Emma Nagel, 93, of Alvord, Iowa, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Fellowship Village Nursing Home in Inwood, Iowa.

Memorial service was Friday, Feb. 17, at Christ Lutheran Church, Alvord, with interment in the church cemetery.

Emma M. Lape was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Alvord to Alva and Violet (Jordan) Lape. She was raised and received her education in Alvord.

In 1943, she married Harold Nagel. Emma was a homemaker most of her life but she did spend many years as a cook at West Lyon School. In her later years, she moved to Premier Estates in Rock Rapids before moving to Fellowship Village in Inwood. Survivors include her sons, Ken (Arlys) Nagel of Sioux Fall, South Dakota, and Lynn (Donna) Nagel of Alvord; daughter, Kathy (Bob) Harmon of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Lape of Little Rock, Arkansas; nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; stepson, Neil Nagel; stepdaughter, Carlyn Jarm; one granddaughter; three stepgrandsons; sisters, Dorothy Bahrenfuss and Cleo Reit,﻿ and brother, Junior Lape.