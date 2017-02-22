West Lyon hoping to curb the spread of influenza

jhommes@ncppub.com

Influenza season is in full swing, but staff members at West Lyon are hoping the worst is in the past and are working diligently to reduce the spread of the illness.

“Last week was our worst week,” said school nurse Sue Faber. “We had one day where there were about 30 junior high and high school students absent, and on other days that number has been in the 20s. On top of that, we’ve averaged about 10-12 elementary students absent every day because of the flu. A lot of these students have missed multiple days.”

Staff members haven’t been immune to influenza either, and Faber said that at least a couple staff members had been absent during the week due to flu symptoms.

