West Lyon chapter to recognize National FFA Week

Each year, the National FFA organization has a designated week to celebrate agriculture. The week is always in February and this year it runs from the 20th until the 24th.

During this week at West Lyon, chapter members will host a variety of different activities and dressup days for students. The first dressup day on Tuesday is Patriotic Day, second is Official Dress Day, third is Retro Day and the last day, Friday, is FFA Spirit Day. During lunch periods Friday, there will be a variety of different “ag-tivities” including a milking contest, chicken flinging, calf roping and corn shucking.

FFA Week is also a kick-off to the subdistrict contests in which FFA members can compete.

“On Tuesday, Feb. 21, we have CDEs and teams going over to Sibley for subdistricts. I’m really looking forward to see how our students do,” said Shauna Kill, FFA advisor.

West Lyon FFA also gives back to the school by providing a breakfast Wednesday morning. To prepare for this breakfast, FFA members sign up to bring items and FFA officers make ﻿pancakes.