Not an ordinary gym activity

It was not something usually seen taking place in the West Lyon High School gym Friday, Feb. 10. Nor were the uniforms what one would expect. Although throwing balls and moving quick were involved, the object of the competition was not typical of a sporting event.

Twenty-four teams of high school and middle school students entered a dodgeball tournament hosted by West Lyon FFA. Teams paid an entry fee of $5 per team and could dress in costume if they chose. Many non-participating students came to watch. “FFA officers put together brackets and advertisements,” explained FFA advisor Shauna Kill. “The money paid to get into the tournament goes back to the teachers and the teams that won the divisions.” FCCLA chapter members ran the concession stand during the tournament.

