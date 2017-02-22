More than just cookies





Troop leader says ‘This is a new experience for all of us’

Just in time to sell a 100-year-old iconic treat, a group of young women have formed a Girl Scout troop and are on their way to do more than just crafts, camp and sell cookies.

According to Jackie Stettnichs, service unit leader for Girl Scout troops in Lyon County, the area Girl Scouts council conducted a recruitment event at West Lyon in January. “Six girls signed up and five parents volunteered so we had a troop,” she said. Danyel Young is currently completing training and background checks to be the troop’s leader and Jaycie Thompson is the co-leader. In the meantime, Stettnichs is working to help get the troop up and running. “Normally we wouldn’t start a troop at the time of a product sale but the return to the troop from cookie sales is so great,” she explained.

The iconic Girl Scout cookie and the lessons girls learn from selling them are 100 years old this year. Each troop earns 50 cents per box sold. “That money goes directly to the troop and will be used for troop start-up funds,” explained Stettnichs.

