



Funeral services for Betty Lou (Keller) Rupp were held Monday, February 20, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN. Burial was in Rosehill Mennonite Cemetery, rural Westbrook.

Betty, 87, Westbrook, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center.

Betty Lou (Keller) Rupp was born June 24, 1929 on the family farm near Dovray, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran, Dovray. Betty graduated from Westbrook High School and furthered her education at Mankato State University receiving a teaching degree. On June 24, 1950 she married Reuben E. Rupp at Our Savior’s Lutheran, Dovray. They lived and farmed the family farm south of Westbrook for thirty-seven years when Betty moved to Westbrook in 1997. Betty enjoyed giving piano lessons, mentoring confirmation students, teaching Sunday School, and playing the church organ for over fifty-five years. Betty was very active in her church and shared her time and talents accordingly. Betty also owned a “gift shop” called Betty’s Gift Shop for close to forty years. Betty loved to visit with anyone and everyone. In the fall of 2014 she was admitted to the Good Samaritan Care Center, Westbrook.

Survivors include her brother Terrence Keller, Dovray; sister Eunice Christensen, Des Moines, IA; daughter Cindy (Steven) Rupp, Mankato; son David (Sydney) Rupp, Windom; grandchildren: Christopher, Adam (Ericha), Tristin (special friend Martin), Jason (Jenny), Lisa (Lee), and Nicole (Coby); great grandchildren: Trevor, Kammeron, Lincoln, Nevaeh, Peyton, Kaleah, Paizley, Adelynne, Audrey, and Cerise; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents Holger and Gladys Keller; husband Reuben E. Rupp, 1997; brothers-in-law Ronald Christensen and Irwin Rupp; sisters-in-law Anna (Alfred) Spielman and Irma (Clifford) Bruning.