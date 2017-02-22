Family day and jump rope for Heart day





On Valentine's Day, the Westbrook Walnut Grove Elementary celebrated a triple event. Besides being Valentine's Day, the school had their biannual Family Day and annual Jump Rope for Heart event.

Family Day is a day where all of the elementary students are divided up into “families” consisting of sixth graders down to kindergarteners. The idea is for the grades to work with each other doing crafts and physical activities. It's a good thing for the different grades to work together as the older students help the younger students with their activities. It's something like the old one-room schoolhouse concept.

The Jump Rope for Heart event is where the WWG elementary kids raise money for the American Heart Association. The kids have been jumping rope in PE for the last 6 weeks. They have been collecting donations for the American Heart Association. Jumping rope is a great heart-healthy activity and the students really enjoy it.

As an added bonus, the Redwood County dairy princess, Sami Hotzler, was on hand to talk to the kids about the health benefits of dairy products and to give away coloring books and pens.

