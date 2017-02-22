Orie Kvilhaug retires with miles of smiles





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — You might say Orie Kvilhaug grew up in the trucking and school bus business. He actually had his first bus driving experience when he was just 17 years old. A driver had called in sick so he was pressed into service for one day. Kvilhaug said that probably wouldn’t have worked out very well today. Kvilhaug and his wife, Gwen, told us much of the history behind their careers in the trucking and school bus business.

They said it all started in Dovray, when Orie’s father, Ole, started his school bus business in 1938 after he got a contract with Westbrook High School to haul kids from District 111 to Westbrook. His first bus was a 20 passenger bus which he bought a bus chassis and had the bus body attached to the frame. He charged the district $5.00 per month per student. The next year Ole actually lowered the price to $4.50 per month.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.

•Kvilhaug not only had a long career as a school bus driver but also as an over the road truck driver