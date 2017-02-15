



Memorial services for Nancy Annette Anderson will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 27, 2017 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lamberton with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery north of Walnut Grove at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Nancy, 78, rural Westbrook, died Friday, February 10, 2017 at Sanford Hospital in Westbrook.

Nancy was born on March 11, 1938 in Tracy, MN to Russell and Ruth (Tellefsen) Harbo. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove, MN. Nancy attended Walnut Grove High School and graduated in 1956. On October 5, 1956, Nancy married Byron “Jake” Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walnut Grove. Together the couple lived in the Redwood area while she worked at Control Data and Zytec in Redwood Falls for many years. Nancy was a very active member of her church. She was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother

Survivors include by her husband Byron “Jake” Anderson; children: Leslie Anderson of Maple Grove, MN, Gretchen (Robert) Strandell of Plymouth, MN, and Heather (Anthony) Vermeulen of Victoria, MN; grandchildren: Nicholas (Olga) Strandell of Park Ridge, IL, Alexander (fiancee’ Shanna) Strandell of Bozeman, MT, and Sarah Strandell of Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren: Ksenia Strandell, Mykhaylo Anderson Strandell, and Ava Hansen; sister Sonya Talus of Houston, TX; brother John (Carol) Harbo of Baton Rouge, LA; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents and an infant son Timothy.