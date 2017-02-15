Woodstock requests to lease or buy property for Equipment building

Council discussed hiring for police and Squad vehicle

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — Ryan Dwitt of Woodstock Communications was on hand to talk to the council about leasing or purchasing a building to house equipment for the fiber optic system they will be installing in the city for high speed internet.

He told the council they would need a piece of property adjacent to the current cell phone tower on the south edge of the city. He said the ideal spot would require about 50 feet by up to 75 feet on the east side of the cell phone tower. The prefab concrete and steel building would be approximately up to 20 by 30 feet.