Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Marian Opbroek, 100, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Spirit Church, Sioux Falls, with interment at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Larchwood Cemetery, Larchwood, Iowa.

Marian Virginia Raveling was born Aug. 2, 1916, in Remsen, Iowa, the daughter of Severt and Susan (Miller) Raveling. She grew up near Remsen and attended St. Mary’s School in Remsen. She later continued her education at Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, South Dakota. In 1934 she began her career as an elementary teacher at the age of 17.

On June 5, 1940, she married Arnold Opbroek. The lived in Remsen from 1940-1945 and moved to Fairfax, South Dakota, in 1946. She accepted a teaching job at West Lyon Elementary School in 1969 and the family moved to Larchwood. After 34 cumulative years at several schools, she retired from teaching. Her husband died May 2, 1995. She remained living in Larchwood until 2009 when she moved to Prince of Peace Retirement Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Survivors include six children, Art (Marjorie) Opbroek of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jerry (Amy) Opbroek of Mitchell, South Dakota, Ed (Claudia) Opbroek of Middletown, Ohio, Wayne (Cheryl) Opbroek of Sioux Falls, Rosemary Opbroek of Omaha, Nebraska, and Ruth Krueger of Sioux Falls; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mildred (Raveling) Soard of Chillicothe, Illinois, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents ﻿and a brother, Elmer Raveling.