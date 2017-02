88

Larchwood, Iowa

Trientje “Tracy” Dieters, 88, of Larchwood, Iowa, died Thursday, Feb, 9, 2017, at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 13, at Grandview Covenant Church, rural Larchwood, with interment in the church cemetery.

Tracy Van Beek was born Feb. 8, 1929, near Rock Valley, Iowa, to Gerrit and Rolena (Schoneveld) Van Beek. She grew up near Rock Valley and, as a teenager, she moved to Sioux Falls where she worked as a receptionist in a doctor’s office.

On Sept. 4, 1948, she married Carl Dieters. They were engaged in farming and trucking until 1985.

Survivors include her children, Jim Dieters, Carol (Ron) McDaniel, Sharon (Doug) Harms, Karen (Vic) Heyden, Evelyn (Duane) Te Grotenhuis, Susan (Brian) Carr, Sandra Grimmius and Glen (Chris) Dieters; 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren; siblings, Albert Van Beek, Anthony (Florence) Van Beek, Gary (JoAnn) Van Beek, Marvin (Jeanette) Van Beek, Junior (Arlene) Van Beek, Howard (Deanna) Van Beek, Gert Rozeboom, Loraine (Gilbert) Hoogendoorn, Geneva (Gerrit) Klarenbeek, Reva (Sam) Koedam and Viola (Wes) Bonnema; many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Evelyn Richter, John Van Beek and Janet Teunissen, and one great-granddaughter.