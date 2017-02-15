Marcus Blom





10

Inwood, Iowa

Marcus James Blom, 10, of Inwood, Iowa, died at his home Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, from injuries sustained in a farm accident.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation, Rock Valley, Iowa, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Marcus James Blom was born April 23, 2006, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, son of Brian and Cynthia (Van Surksum) Blom. He grew up on a farm south of Inwood and attended Netherlands Reformed Christian School in Rock Valley where he was currently a fifth-grade student.

Survivors include his parents; two sisters, Michaela and Madison Blom, both of Inwood; two brothers, Matthew and Micah Blom, both of Inwood; paternal grandparents, Cornie and Bev Blom of Corsica, South Dakota; maternal grandparents, Jim and Mary Van Surksum of Rock Valley; paternal great-grandfather, Joe Van Der Brink of Sioux Center, Iowa; maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Mary Van Surksum of Rock Valley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He﻿ was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Arie and Clazina Blom, Arlene Van Der Brink, and Gerrit and Henrietta Van Grootheest.