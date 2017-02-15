



Tillie Wietzema, 94, of Sibley, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 13, at First Presbyterian Church, Sibley, with interment in Holman Township Cemetery, Sibley.

Tillie Hop was born May 22, 1922, near Inwood, Iowa, daughter of Jacob and Antonia (Dibbets) Hop. She grew up and attended country school near Inwood. When her parents moved to town, she moved also and worked at the bakery.

On Sept. 12, 1952, she married Tommy Wietzema. They lived in Sibley where she worked at Prieb’s until it closed and then started working at Campbell’s Soup Company in Worthington, Minnesota, where she worked until she retired. Her husband died June 13, 2006.

Survivors include one son, Gene (Deanna) Wietzema of Sibley, Iowa; four grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and one twin sister, Alyda Saeger of Rock Rapids, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; four sisters, Jennie Jabaay, Johanna Hop, Christina Vanden Hul and Artie Hulstein, and four brothers, Peter Hop, Gerrit Hop, Bernard Hop and Jake Hop, Jr.