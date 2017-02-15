‘Hokey Pokey’ then quiet are keys to success

carley@ncppub.com

The jazz choir season is in full swing and at West Lyon, 18 members from grades 9-12 have attended multiple competitions the last few weeks and are scheduled for several more in the next month.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the West Lyon Jazz Choir, under the direction of Rachael Fode, competed at the State Jazz Choir Festival. “The competition was a fun experience,” said Fode. “They performed in a 1,000-seat auditorium with a fantastic sound system, which was both a privilege and an awesome experience,” she said. “We were extremely nervous but so very excited to receive a Superior rating! Afterwards, we celebrated with ice cream!”

