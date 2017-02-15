



Voters to decide

jjensen@ncppub.com

Several factors are driving the need for additional space, updated classrooms and improved facilities at West Lyon Community School. During recent public information meetings, school officials explained the needs and detailed a construction/remodeling project that is prompting the need for an April 4 bond election.

The school board has proposed a $2.89 million project that includes replacing approximately 70 windows in the 1966 main portion of the building, sections of the original water pipe, and original lockers; expanding the industrial arts/vocational ag facilities; revamping science and family and consumer science classrooms; and adding 125 parking spaces.

According to superintendent Jim Hargens, discussions surrounding the various parts of the project have been ongoing since 2014. “In 2014, during a board retreat, discussion took place about the windows and main water pipes. At that time it was decided to place those items on the seven-year plan.” He explained the plan. “The seven-year plan is a moving plan of things we wish to do, and some things we want to do we have to collect funds for first in order to get them done, so it takes two or three years,” Hargens explained. “We build items into our seven-year calendar and every year it gets expanded. Some things get moved but it’s there so we know how we’re going to finance a particular project that we know we need to take care of in the future.”

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pictures.