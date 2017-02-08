



Funeral services for Ida Alice Rudisill were held February 4, 2017 at the Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, SD. Burial was at Greenhill Cemetery, Alexandria, SD.

Ida, 92, of Westbook, MN died Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Westbrook Nursing Home.

Ida Alice Rudisill was born on March 26, 1924 to Oscar & Gunhild (Pederson) Bakke in rural Westbrook Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota. She was baptized in Amo Lutheran Church and confirmed in Bethany Lutheran Church in Storden. She attended Dist. 58 school grades 1 – 8, then went to Storden High School graduating in 1942. After graduation she worked near home for 1 year and then attended and graduated from Glenwood Hills Nursing School in 1 year and worked there for another year before going to California to work at a hospital there. She signed up for a Cadet Nursing School attending it for 3 years in Phoenix. She continued to work in Phoenix were she met Aaron (Bob). He was working for an ambulance and mortuary service and later became a banker. Ida and Bob loved to work on and restore old cars including a Model T and a Maxwell which they chauffeured Jack Benny to a concert in Phoenix. They loved to travel overseas and also in their motorhome after retirement. Ida moved back to Minnesota in January 2014 to be with family.

Survivors include her sister, Elizabeth (Lizzie) Steen of Westbrook, MN., good friend, Frank Vanderdmeersch from Northport, New York, whom they also sponsored for importation to the US. Frank followed Bob’s footsteps by also choosing a banking career. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband Aaron (Bob), her parents, siblings – Agnes Bock, Peder Bakke, Effie Liesche, and Marie Arnesen.