Dorothy B. Peterson, 98, of Westbrook went home to be with her Lord on January 30, 2017 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center.

Dorothy Bernice (Fellman) Peterson was born December 2, 1918 in Pipestone, Minnesota to Benjamin and Minnie (McBroom) Fellman. She grew up in Pipestone and graduated from Pipestone High School. Dorothy attended Mankato Commercial College becoming a bookkeeper/secretary. She moved to Westbrook and worked at various businesses until 1950 when she accepted the position as secretary at Westbrook Public Schools which she held for 45 years until retiring. Dorothy was the beloved wife of Leonard Peterson for 53 years. She enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles, playing cards, and knitting. Dorothy was also a musically talented person who played the piano, violin, and viola. She was a congregant of the Westbrook Trinity Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her two sons Gilmore (Karen) Peterson and their three children, and Darrell (Janice) Peterson and their four children; her 14 great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, and brother Lloyd Fellman.