



A gathering of friends and family for Jean Beek was held Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls, MN. A graveside service was held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN that afternoon.

A memorial service for Jean was held on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Immanuel Baptist Church, Westbrook, MN.

Jean, 90, of Pillager, MN formerly of Westbrook, MN died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Riverside Assisted Living in Pillager, MN.

Jean was born August 7, 1926 in Sibley, IA to the late Arnold and Emma (Goedtke) Klinkkammer. She grew up and attended school in Sibley, IA. She was united in marriage to Arnold Beek on February 23, 1945 in Sibley, IA. The couple made their home in Sibley from 1945 until 1947. In 1947, the couple moved to Westbrook, MN where they resided until moving to Pillager, MN in 2015. Jean worked at the following businesses: Fingerhut in Windom, MN and as a cook at the Good Samaritan Home in Westbrook, MN. She farmed with her husband, Arnie for 41 years near Westbrook.

She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church and the VFW Auxiliary in Westbrook. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband Arnold “Arnie” Beek of Pillager, MN; daughters, Cindy (Chuck) Brey of Cushing, MN, Lanette (Mark) Tracy of Oxford Junction, IA, Sheila (Keith) Ruka of Kerkhoven, MN; brother-in-law, Henry VanDrunen of Sibley, IA; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, June VanDrunen and a granddaughter, Melanie Ruka.