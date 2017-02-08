Funeral service for Avis Nicklasson were held January 30, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm with Pastor David Nissen officiating. Burial was in the Linden Lutheran Cemetery in Linden Township, Brown County. To leave an online condolence for her family or to sign the guestbook go to: www.mvfh.org

Avis, 92, of New Ulm died Thursday, January 26, 2017 at the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.

Avis L. Boeck was born on July 23, 1924 in Westbrook to Henry and Anna (Steinhoff) Boeck. On March 4, 1945 she was united in marriage to Gordon Nicklasson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Avis worked a variety of jobs while living in California. They moved to New Ulm to be closer to their families. She was an active member in her church. Avis was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in New Ulm, Ladies Aid at church, and quilter’s group.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela Nicklasson of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Breanna Nicklasson of Dallas, TX; sister, Lois Acampora of New Haven CT; brother, James Boeck of New Ulm; nieces; and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gordon Nicklasson; and a brother, Delmar Boeck.