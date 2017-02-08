A legend in his own time





Charisma, passion for agriculture help MSGA’s Nelsen grab national award

By Drew Lyon

Robert “Bob” Nelsen has become a veritable recruiting legend with the American Soybean Association (ASA).

“Bob’s positive attitude and outlook toward membership is contagious,” said ASA Chairman Richard Wilkins. “He is quite the charmer, and we sure appreciate his steadfast dedication. He’s a big reason why Minnesota is one of our most prominent membership organizations.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Nelsen earned ASA’s top recruiter award in 2016, the association announced Dec. 1.

“Every time it’s been an honor to win the award, even though I don’t think of recruiting as a competition,” Nelsen said from his home near Westbrook, Minn. “I’m proud to do it on behalf of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) and Minnesota soybean farmers.”

Nelsen recruited 183 members in 2016, helping MSGA increase its membership by the highest percentage in the country.

“Minnesota sets the standard for soybean membership, and has for a long time,” he says. “I hope it always stays that way.”

MSGA President Theresia Gillie says Nelsen sets a high benchmark for membership recruiting, and has taken many recruiters under his wing.

“Bob has been a phenomenal mentor to me and so many others at MSGA,” she says. “He totally understands the value of a membership, and is a vocal advocate. He has literally been the innovator of recruiting new members.”

Nelsen recruits in-person near his home, and at Minnesota ag trade shows like Farmfest and MN Ag Expo. He’ll even bring his wife, Sally, and granddaughter, Mady, along to the trade shows to help with recruiting.

Whether they’re neighbors, fellow farmers or strangers walking around MSGA’s booth at Farmfest, Nelsen sees them all the same — as potential members.

“All you have to do is talk to people and explain to them how important it is to be a member of MSGA,” he says. “We keep our members informed on the issues, and with the benefits we have, heck, it’s a no-brainer to become a member.”

Editors note: This story and picture courtesy of the Soybean Business.