Storden Legion Charitable Gambling

Charitable Gambling supports a variety of

organizations and causes in 2016

Herbert Reese American Legion Post #391 has released a list of organizations supported during 2016 through the Post's charitable gambling activities conducted at its Storden facility.

In 2016 the Post gave scholarships totaling $3,000 to Red Rock Central, and Westbrook-Walnut Grove graduating high school seniors; contributed $2,000 to fundraisers for individuals with health issues; gave $2,000 to the Storden Area First Responders and $1000 to the Storden Fire Department; supported the American Cancer Society Cottonwood County Relay for Life with a $500 contribution; provided curriculum and supplies to Storden Area Community Bible School with a $1,000 gift; gave $500 to support youth activities in the Storden area; and $350 to military veterans' programs including those at the Luverne Veterans' Home.

