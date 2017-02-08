Charger Robotics team on the move





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — When most people think of robotics, they think of StarWars’ robots like R2D2, ThreeCPO, or machines to perform industrial tasks. Well, in some ways the First Robotics uses a lot of that technology to perform specific tasks.

However the First Robotics is about competition between teams to play a game in which the teams score points to move on.

Last year was the first year of the Chargers involvement with the top level of First Robotics. The team took their first robot to Mariucci Arena at the University of Minnesota under the guidance of advisor Jim Menton. This year, since Menton has taken a job at another district, returning industrial tech teacher Doug Lee is mentoring the program, assisted by Derek Brown.

Charger Robotics team hopes to kick some bot at Region