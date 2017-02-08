



Montevideo, Minnesota

Conrad Stai, 99, of Montevideo, Minnesota, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Luther Haven Nursing Home.

Funeral services were Monday, Feb. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Montevideo, with interment in Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens.

Conrad Stai was born Jan. 6, 1918, near Pinewood, Minnesota, to Halvor M. And Clara (Bruun) Stai. He had his elementary education at Buzzle School and completed high school in Bemidji, Minnesota. He received his teaching degree at Bemidji State Teachers College and later obtained a master of arts degree from the University of North Dakota.

On July 20, 1941, he married Dorothy Alice Whiting. He was employed at the Consolidated School #48 at Northern, Minnesota, and taught fifth and sixth graders there three years. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942-1946. Following his discharge, he taught high school art in New London and Montevideo a total 40 years. He also taught adult classes and off-campus college classes at Bemidji, Mankato and Moorhead, Minnesota. He retired from teaching in 1980.

Survivors include his wife; his children: Dee Ann Davis, Harlan (Dian) Stai, Gerald (Mary) Stai of Inwood, Iowa, and Roger (Stephanie) Stai; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and brother, George (Betty) Stai.

He was preceded in death by his parents﻿ and his brothers, Martin (Elsie) and Iver Stai.