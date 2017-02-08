



Andrew Bosch, 84, of Hills, Minnesota, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service was Monday, Feb. 6, at First Baptist Church, Luverne, Minnesota, with interment in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Luverne

Andrew John Bosch was born June 24, 1932, in Inwood, Iowa, to Edward and Jennie (Boer) Bosch. He attended school in Inwood and Rock Rapids, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On Nov. 10, 1952, he married Clara Wagenaar in George, Iowa. He farmed various areas near Rock Rapids, Magnolia, Minnesota, and Steen, Minnesota. Along with farming, Andy kept busy with other jobs, including a meat processing plant in Worthington, Minnesota. His wife died Feb. 27, 1991. He moved to Hills and remained busy helping his son, Tony, in his farming operation.

Survivors include his children, Anthony (Tony) and Pam Bosch of Brandon, South Dakota, and Starleen (Jeff) DeWanz of Alexandria, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Art (Lucille) Bosch of Rock Rapids, Alice (Walt) Kellen of Adrian, Minnesota, and Henry (Dorothy) Bosch of Rock Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; sister, Dorothy VanBriesen, and one granddaughter﻿.