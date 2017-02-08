



68

Hills, Minnesota

Gene “Willie” De Smet, 68, of Hills, Minnesota, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at his home.

Memorial service was Thursday, Feb. 2, at First Christian Reformed Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Eugene De Smet was born Feb. 18, 1948, at Canton, South Dakota, the son of Ted and Emma (Schettler) De Smet. He grew up in Larchwood, Iowa, where he attended school. He worked in the automotive repair industry most of his life. As an auto painter, he worked at Billions, JayShon Chevrolet, Stinson Chevrolet, Terry Schulte Chevrolet, Pierre’s Body Shop, BenHurFord, Sioux Falls Ford, Color Mystique, Sioux Plating and Hills Stainless Steel.

On Feb. 5, 1977, he married Audrey (Faber) Fikse. They made their home in Hills. Survivors include his wife; children, Drew De Smet of Larchwood, Spencer (Lisa) De Smet of Hills, Cory De Smet of Hayfield, Minnesota, and Tedra (Jon) Voss of Hills; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; mother, Emma (De Smet) Lucas of Inwood, Iowa; siblings, Clete (Bev) De Smet of Larchwood, Don (Susie) De Smet of Canon City, Colorado, Dean (Nanci Mae) De Smet of Omaha, Nebraska, Veronica (Robert) Weins of Littleton, Colorado, and Jane Heirigs of Larchwood; sister-in-law, Darlene De Smet of Larchwood; brothers-in-law, Gary Faber of Hills and Wendell Faber of Sioux Falls, and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Irwin) Rozeboom of Beaver Creek, Minnesota, and Trudy Acevedo of Sioux Falls.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Alvin De Smet; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerrit and Harriet Faber; brothers-in-law, Harold Heirigs and Duane Faber; stepfather, Lawrence Lucas, and﻿ sister-in-law, Tina De Smet.