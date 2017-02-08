Soup supper aids community center

carley@ncppub.com

Residents of Lester are familiar with the Lester Community Soup Supper, scheduled this year for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5-7 p.m. in the community center. “The Lester Soup Supper originally started because we (city council) needed money to pay for the gas to heat the old community center during the winter,” explained Pam Hawf, Lester city council member and soup supper organizer.

Recently, funds raised during the event have been used for additions to the current community center, such as sound panels for the gym, mats behind the basketball hoops, window shades and trim base for the floor. Nearly 600 people are usually served and last year’s event raised approximately $4,000.

Three kinds of soup — chicken/rice, chili and vegetable beef — are served. Community members and the Lester girls’ 4-H club help with serving and clean﻿up duties. In preparing for the event, Hawf gathers a list of people and begins to make calls. “Generally, everyone I call is more than willing to bring something to the supper,” she said. A recipe for each of the soups is distributed and members of the community volunteer to make soups and bars.

Organizers say funds raised during this year’s event will be used for a floor scrubber/polisher, a cell phone booster and more cement for the parking lot.