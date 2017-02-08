Iowa’s outstanding newspapers honored





Winners of the 2017 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests were announced during the Iowa Newspaper Association’s 2017 awards banquet during the association’s convention and trade show Feb. 1-3 in Des Moines. The Better Newspaper Contests were judged by members of the Colorado Press Association.

Approximately 4,650 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation. The West Lyon Herald is in the Weekly Class 1, which is for newspapers published weekly with 1,140 circulation and less.

The Herald was awarded first place in the Coverage of Agriculture category and second place in the Coverage of Business category in the editorial contest. In the advertising contest, the ﻿Herald was awarded first place and third place in the Best Ad featuring Miscellaneous category and third place in Best Agricultural Advertising.