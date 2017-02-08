Four groups perform at state large group speech





West Lyon large group speech contestants took their creativity and speaking talents to the large group district contest Jan. 21 and four of those groups earned a I rating to advance to the state competition Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We had a great day at state,” said large group speech coach Laura Gilbertson. “At the state contest, each performance is judged by three judges.”

The ensemble act of Katrina Gilbertson and Kendra Michael earned three ﻿division I ratings, the highest awarded.

The short film group of Molly Knobloch, Maddie Snyders, Karenna DeWeerd, Taylor Moser, Katrina Gerber and Dayra Knoblock earned three division I ratings.

The TV news broadcasting crew of Jordan DeSmet, Karie Klingensmith, Carsen Ulrich and Caitlin Harkness also came home with three division I ratings.

In the radio news broadcasting division, DeSmet, Klingensmith and Kira Immeker received II, II and I ratings.

Those groups advancing to the All-State Speech Festival were not announced until after press deadline.