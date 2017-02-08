Technology makes education process accessible anywhere





West Lyon school sees benefits of iPads for students, teachers

When the West Lyon School board saw area school districts making the jump from paper to technology, school officials also made the leap. Before the 2015-2016 school year, school officials agreed students should get more exposed to the technology used in education. “Schools in the nation have been moving to one-on-one initiatives and putting computers into the hands of students,” said West Lyon superintendent Jim Hargens. “Students’ learning could be more correlated to the world and the expectations going into college and jobs.”

